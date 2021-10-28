Shah Rukh Khan and his fans are over the moon right now, as Aryan Khan was granted bail today (October 28) in an alleged drug case. Now, the moment all SRK fans have been waiting for is here, as finally, they get to see a glimpse of King Khan. A few pics shared by Bar and Bench see SRK posing with advocate Satish Maneshinde and the legal team soon after Aryan Khan's bail at Mannat. Indeed, all of them look at peace. Have a look! Aryan Khan Granted Bail: Sonu Sood, R Madhavan and Other Celebs Rejoice Over the Verdict for Shah Rukh Khan's Son.

Shah Rukh Khan with Satish Maneshinde and Team:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)