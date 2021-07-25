Shershaah trailer is finally here and it is as we expected. Peppered with sweet anecdotes, some light moments, some romance, Shershaah looks like a perfect ode to Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil hero. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra in the titular role with Kiara Advani and is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. The film will release on Amazon Prime on August 12.

