Popular Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother, Puran Davar is no more. She was 99 and reportedly died due to old age. It was photographer Viral Bhayani who posted the sad news on his Instagram handle which saw many celebs mourning the loss in the comment section. May her soul RIP.

