Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Twitter to ask if Meezaan Jafri's account was hacked. The actor had earlier posted a tweet calling her a thief. This banter is obviously a part of the promotional spree of their upcoming film, Hungama 2. The tweet can also be a hint about the release of the remake of Shilpa's iconic song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' song from the film, a glimpse of which was seen in the trailer of the film.

Take A Look At His Tweet Here:

Is your account hacked? 🙄 What did I steal? @MeezaanJ https://t.co/RvzRwcWW5H — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 5, 2021

