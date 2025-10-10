Comedy legend Johnny Lever recently met Shadab Jakati, the viral sensation behind the internet’s most talked-about line: “10 rupaye wala biscuit kitne ka hai ji?” Sharing a photo on Instagram, Shadab wrote, “Johnny bhai ke ghar pe aaj Comedy King mile – 10 Wala Biscuit Shadab se.” Hailing from Incholi, a small village in Meerut, Shadab once worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia before fame found him. His simple, funny question and unique style turned him into an overnight internet celebrity. From humble beginnings to meeting Bollywood’s comedy king, Shadab’s journey proves how one viral moment can change everything. ‘Abba Dabba Jabba’: Upasana Singh and Johny Lever Recreate the Actress’ Iconic Dialogue From Their 1997 Film ‘Judaai’ With the Same Energy and Fun (Watch Video).

Viral Sensation Shadab Jakati Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅰🅻🅸 🅺🅷🅰🅽 / Actor (@actor_alikhan)

Shadab Jakati Viral ‘10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hai Ji’ Video – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

Shadab Jakati Shares Video on Instagram – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Shadab Jakati's Instagram ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)