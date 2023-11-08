Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had made their Bollywood debuts with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year aka SOTY. Well, the handsome hunks of SOTY enjoyed a mini reunion last evening at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s star-studded Diwali bash. Sidharth and Varun amped up festive glam in ethnic ensembles and the two were seen posing together for the paparazzi. Sid looked dapper in an all-black outfit, whereas Varun opted for a light blue kurta teamed with off white pants. Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and More Celebs Make Stylish Appearances at Film Producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali 2023 Bash (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan At Diwali Party

