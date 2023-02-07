Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today (Feb 7) in Jaisalmer. Now, ahead of the rituals, we've got our hands on a few videos online that see Sid's baraat and white ghodi all ready for the shaadi. The couple will get married as per Hindu customs at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Check it out. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding Venue Gets Decked Up With Lights Ahead of Their D-day (Watch Video). Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Weddin

Watch Sidharth Malhotra's Baraat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Groom's White Ghodi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)