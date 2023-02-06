Jaisalmer [Rajasthan], February 6 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities are taking place in full swing at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

On Monday, several pap videos circulated online in which the wedding venue is seen beautifully lit up in pink lights.

Along with it, one can also hear peppy tracks playing inside the wedding venue.

While the paparazzi couldn't spot the bride and groom, these photos come across as a delight and a confirmation that there is indeed a wedding happening. The duo has not announced the news of their wedding officially.

Check out these pictures from the venue:

Earlier several reports suggested that Sidharth and Kiara were expected to tie the knot on February 6. However, now fans have to wait a little longer.

According to a source close to the couple, the most-awaited wedding has been postponed for a day. The 'Shershaah' co-stars will exchange vows on February 7, i.e., Tuesday.

The duo's wedding festivities have already begun at Suryagrah Palace in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities. Though the couple didn't speak to the media, the groom's brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".

Celebrity guests including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput are already in Jaisalmer for the big fat wedding.

As per the reports, the sangeet event will take place near the sunset patio on Monday night. The duo's ceremony has been organised in the area between the havelis on the morning of February 7, Tuesday.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry. (ANI)

