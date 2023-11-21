We've got a new update on Ajay Devgn's Singham Again! Recently, Ranveer Singh shared a new poster from the film, describing Ajay Devgn as a 'Zakhmi Sher' (Wounded Lion). The poster looks impressive and appears absolutely ready to roar on screen. The intriguing artwork merges Ajay Devgn's partially visible face with that of a lion. Alongside the poster, Ranveer wrote, 'Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favorite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!...' This poster seems fitting for the return of the iconic and everyone's beloved cop to the screen. Singham Again: Deepika Padukone’s First Look Unveiled! Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar Welcome ‘Lady Singham’ to the Squad.

