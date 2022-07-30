Sonu Sood’s birthday means special not just to him, but to all those who were helped by him during the time of pandemic. His humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic has been lauded by everyone. He turned out as a saviour for the needy and so Sonu Sood was chosen for the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme. On the occasion of his 49th birthday today, fans have extended him heartwarming wishes on Twitter and labelled him as the ‘Real Hero’. Sonu Sood Birthday: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Impressive Sculpture of the Actor to Wish Him (View Pic).

Happiest Birthday To The Real Hero

The Nation's Gem

Real Hero Indeed

Heartfelt Thanks To Him On His Special Day

PRECIOUS

Sonu Sood, Fave Of All

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)