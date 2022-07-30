Sonu Sood’s birthday means special not just to him, but to all those who were helped by him during the time of pandemic. His humanitarian works during the COVID-19 pandemic has been lauded by everyone. He turned out as a saviour for the needy and so Sonu Sood was chosen for the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme. On the occasion of his 49th birthday today, fans have extended him heartwarming wishes on Twitter and labelled him as the ‘Real Hero’. Sonu Sood Birthday: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Impressive Sculpture of the Actor to Wish Him (View Pic).

Happiest Birthday To The Real Hero

Happiest birthday to the @SonuSood sir....A reel hero who rise as a real hero in difficult times for the nation 🙌 👏 #sonusood#HappyBirthdaySonuSood pic.twitter.com/6XOZkY8n85 — Suraj Pandurang Kolekar (@surajkolekar_21) July 30, 2022

The Nation's Gem

Happy Birthday @SonuSood Sir, @SonuSood You are real Super Hero in The India, and Sonu Sood sir is a noble and kind person in the world. #HappyBirthdaySonuSood pic.twitter.com/JdC1uJ1Owo — Yashwant_saroha  (@Yashwant_Saroha) July 30, 2022

Real Hero Indeed

#HappyBirthdayRealHeroSonuSood@FcSonuSood@SonuSood May you be as bright as the morning light, may you achieve every ☺️...success in life, I hope you will celebrate this day with great pomp. pic.twitter.com/8xAq2mNqMi — Hansa (@Hansa_nangliya) July 30, 2022

Heartfelt Thanks To Him On His Special Day

Happy Birthday Sonu Sood . Long live and God bless you every moments ❣️ Your beloved with poor and helpless people. A lots of thanks.@SonuSood — Shiv Shankar Kumar (@Skumar78080) July 30, 2022

PRECIOUS

#HappyBirthdaySonuSood Sir Stay blessed 1000years You are the RealHero @SonuSood Thanks For Savings My life Now i am having Food Because of @SoodFoundation Help Towards me untill my last breath i won't forget your help Consider a small gift from your sister sir ❤️@SonusoodBhanu pic.twitter.com/VhV3vjFzRM — @mouth Artist Swapnika (@PawanSister) July 29, 2022

Sonu Sood, Fave Of All

𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮🎉 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙛𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙤 😍🔥 Sonu Sood 🔥❤️ 𝙎𝙞𝙧❤️ 𝙂𝙤𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚🙏 pic.twitter.com/rqP8FRdvit — Drx Shyam Suryavanshi (@ShyamSuryavan20) July 30, 2022

