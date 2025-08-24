The Chhattisgarh High Court recently observed that taunting a husband for being unemployed and making unfounded demands during a financially unstable period, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, amounts to "mental cruelty" and constitutes a valid ground for divorce. The present case involved the wife (respondent), a school principal in Kurud, who taunted her advocate husband (appellant). Notably, the Chhattisgarh HC bench of Justice Rajani Dubey and Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad made the observation while granting divorce to a man. Merely Saying ‘I Love You’ to Girl Not Sexual Harassment Under POCSO Act Unless Accompanied With ‘Sexual Intent’, Says Chhattisgarh High Court; Upholds Order of Acquittal.

Taunting Husband Over Unemployment Amounts to Cruelty, Says Chhattisgarh High Court

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

