Sonu Sood has fans across the country and on the occasion of his 50th birthday, many gathered outside his residence and showered him with love. A video has surfaced online that shows him greeting fans outside his home who were waiting for him with gifts, cakes and flowers. He not just thanked them all for the sweet gesture but even obliged for selfies. Sonu Sood Birthday Special: From Dabangg to Simmba, Here Are the Actor’s Compelling On-Screen Performances.

Sonu Sood’s Fans

