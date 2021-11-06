Sooryavanshi song 'Tip Tip' is out. The track features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's sizzling chemistry in a rainy day. The song is crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. 'Tip Tip' is a recreated version from the film Mohra. Sooryavanshi also stars supporting cast of Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh also features as cameo appearances to reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba.

Check Out The Song Below:

