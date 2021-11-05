After the release of Sooryavanshi in theatres on November 5, the makers are all set to drop a surprise for fans by unveiling a new song titled Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the cop drama. The track stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and it's a recreated version from the 90s film Mohra. The original melody featured Akki and Raveena Tandon. Talking about the latest single, it shows sizzling chemistry between Kat and Akshay amidst a rainy day. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Watch Tip Tip Barsa Pani Song:

