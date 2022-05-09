Suniel Shetty reacted to a post on Twitter wherein he was mistakenly tagged by a user. The post saw Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's poster for Vimal Ad. "Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty.. you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids," read the caption. To which, Shetty gave it back to the user for tagging him instead of Ajay Devgn. Invisible Woman: Suniel Shetty Shares BTS Still From His Upcoming Web Show and His Raw Look Is Impressive! (View Pic).

Check It Out:

Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

