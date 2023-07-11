Sunny Deol is a fan of Kili Paul! Well, as the actor took to his social media and shared a clip of the viral content creator lip-syncing and dancing to his iconic song "Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke" from Gadar. In the video shared, Kili and his sister Neema Paul could be seen in Indian wear enjoying and enacting Udit Narayan's song from Sunny's blockbuster film. The same track has also been recreated for Gadar 2. Gadar 2 Song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava': Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Recreated Romantic Track Takes Us Back in Time (Watch Video).

Sunny Deol Shares Kili Paul's "Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke" Version:

