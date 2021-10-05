Sunny Singh has turned 36 on October 5. From fans to celebs, all are pouring in love and best wishes for the actor across social media platforms. But the one that’s winning hearts is from the heartthrob, Prabhas. Sunny and Prabhas would be seen together in Om Raut’s directorial, Adipurush. Prabhas has posted a sweet note for his co-star on Instagram. It read, “Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh . Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day.” To this, Sunny replied saying, “Thank you so much my big brother.”

Prabhas’ Birthday Post For Sunny Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

