Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle's biography, Swaraswamini Asha, was officially launched at an event in Mumbai on Friday (June 28). Dignitaries from various walks of life graced the special event, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, among others. During the program, Sonu Nigam approached Asha Bhosle and sat in front of her, offering to wash her feet as a gesture of respect and gratitude towards the legendary singer. A video capturing the heartwarming moment between the icons of Indian music has gone viral on social media platforms. Sonu Nigam Washes Feet of Singer Asha Bhosle With Rose Water and Petals at ‘Svarsvamini Asha’ Book Launch Event.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: During the biography launch of Singer Asha Bhosle, Singer Sonu Nigam washed her feet as an expression of his respect and gratitude towards her. https://t.co/2F5FKbsZRT pic.twitter.com/6shtVKQpKp — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

