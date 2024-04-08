Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, is gaining momentum at the box office. Despite a modest opening of Rs 1.10 crore, the film's earnings saw a significant boost, with Rs 50 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.30 crore on Sunday, bringing its total to Rs 20.99 crore by its 16th day. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 4: Randeep Hooda's Patriotic Film Earns Rs 8.25 Crore In India.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection

