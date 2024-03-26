Randeep Hooda's patriotic film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar grossed Rs 8.25 Crore in India by its fourth day, boosted by extended holidays. Daily earnings ranged from Rs 1.10 Crore on Friday to Rs 2.15 Crore on Monday, contributing to the total. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 3: Randeep Hooda-Ankita Lokhande's Film Garners Rs 6.10 Crore In India.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar BO Collection

#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar biz is not in sync with the merits… Gets the benefit of #Holi holiday on Day 4 [Mon], but the 4-day *extended weekend* total remains low… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice After an impressive… pic.twitter.com/n7ZfG7egV6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2024

