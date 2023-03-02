Swini Khara shared the news of her engagement on Wednesday on social media. The Cheeni Kum actress shared pictures and announced that she got engaged to Urvish Desai. Swini has shared many more unseen pictures from their grand engagement ceremony. While sharing them on Instagram, she captioned the post as, “With you I’d dance, In a storm, In my best dress Fearless.” Swini Khara Gets Engaged to Fiance Urvish Desai; Former 'Cheeni Kum' Child Actress Shares Lovely Clicks From the Ceremony (View Pics).

Swini Khara And Urvish Desai Engagement Pics

