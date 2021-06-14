Navjyot Gulati, the man who wrote Running Shaadi and the more recently Ginny Weds Sunny, is getting called out by his Running Shaadi actress Taapsee Pannu. He suggested in a tweet that the way to get top-billing in a trailer for a screenwriter is to get married into a production house. This extremely unpleasant message didn't go unnoticed as Haseen Dilruba's screenwriter Kanika Dhillon slammed him for making such a comment while Taapsee called him out for his misogynistic remark.

If you want top billing as a Screenwriter in a trailer(something that should be the norm)You need to marry into the production house. Once the Writer becomes a family member, is treated like an Actor-Star. #Goals — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) June 11, 2021

And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right—- shame on u! https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman’s success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can’t be overtaken by the bitterness in u. https://t.co/B7FrdSRakL — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 14, 2021

