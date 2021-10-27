Tara Sutaria is paired opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in the film Tadap that is touted to be a ‘raging and intense love story’. On Tuesday (October 26), the makers had dropped the teasers of the film’s lead characters and now the first look poster of the two have been released and they look incredible together. Tara and Ahan’s sizzling chemistry is undoubtedly going to set the screens on fire. Tadap is all set to be released in theatres on December 3.

Tara Sutaria And Ahan Shetty In Tadap

