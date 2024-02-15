Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ), experienced a box office surge on Valentine's Day, raking in more than its opening day with an impressive Rs 7.21 crore collection in India alone. This brings the film's total worldwide gross to a remarkable Rs 80.01 crore. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah helm the film. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Chemistry' Is Reduced To Mere 'Coding'! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Update:

