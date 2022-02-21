The father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film Thar. Netflix has dropped exclusive stills from the film and it also features Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thar to premiere on Netflix soon by summer 2022

Here are Some Stills From the Film Thar

