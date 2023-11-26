The countdown to The Archies premiere intensifies with a focus on its music, as the makers unveil a new track, "Dhishoom Dhishoom." Following hit tunes like "Sunoh", "Va Va Voom", and "In Raahon Mein", this latest release spotlights the leading ladies flaunting their roller skating skills in retro-style outfits. Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Dot exude confidence, donning white shirts with red dots, black shorts, and retro accessories. The upbeat track portrays girl power, signaling a warning to the boys, particularly Archie (Agastya Nanda). As anticipation builds, the film, set to hit Netflix on December 7, promises a blend of music, style, and spirited storytelling. The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Entire Gang Grove To Their Song 'Va Va Voom' (Watch Video).

Listen To The Archies Song Dhishoom Dhishoom Here:

