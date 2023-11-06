Katrina Kaif dropped a series of workout videos online giving glimpse to fans about the prep that goes into becoming 'Zoya' for Tiger 3. Right from stretching her bod, lifting weights at the gym to practising stunts, Kat mentions how she went through intense sessions to get into the skin of her character from Salman Khan's next. "Many days,I was so tired; it felt different this time…tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today," a part of her caption reads. Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif Slays As Spy Zoya in Powerful New Poster, Trailer To Drop On October 16! (View Post).

Katrina Kaif Workout Videos:

