Tiku Weds Sheru, which marks actor Kangana Ranaut's production debut, all set to premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video from June 23. The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is directed by Revolver Rani fame Sai Kabir. The film is backed Manikarnika Films banner. Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut’s Production Debut Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Check Out Prime Video's Tweet Here:

💍🎬 save the date for the wildest wedding of the year as Tiku & Sheru take you on their roller coaster journey filled with mischiefs, and laughter! 💗#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23@Nawazuddin_S @iavneetkaur #SaiKabir @ManikarnikaFP @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/5CJbhiqRnQ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)