Tiku Weds Sheru, which marks actor Kangana Ranaut's production debut, will premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video. The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is directed by Sai Kabir of "Revolver Rani" fame. Calling the digital space "the most democratic medium", Kangana said the influx of OTT platforms is a boon for budding producers like her. The Family Man, Four More Shots Please!, Mirzapur and Other Popular Web Series Get Renewed for New Season on Amazon Prime Video!

"It is a great time for all us budding producers, for us who are working professionals and we always find a reason to dodge our dreams and say that we will do it next year. This is the most democratic medium, all you need is talent," the actor-producer said on Thursday at the Prime Video Presents India event here. Hush Hush: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka and Soha Ali Khan To Star in a Women-Centric Amazon Prime Video Series!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Production Company: Manikarnika Films Director: Sai Kabir Writers: Amit Tiwari, Sai Kabir Key Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur" — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Kangana said the film is a "COVID baby" as it was conceptualised during the second wave of the pandemic. "I was COVID struck, the kind of support we got from Amazon, kudos to them. We are keen to showcase the film to you," she said. Kangana, who is backing "Tiku Weds Sheru" via her Manikarnika Films banner, described the film as a "love story amidst the beauty and brutality of life".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)