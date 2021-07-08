After an exciting trailer, the makers of Toofan have released a new song from the film. Tilted, Jo Tum Aa Gaye Ho, the song is a romantic number crooned by Arijit Singh. Farhan Akhtar is seen falling in love with the bubbly Mrunal Thakur in the song composed by Samuel & Akanksha. The lyrics of the song are penned by Javed Akhtar and Manoj Kumar Nath.

Check Out The Song Below:

