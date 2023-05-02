The rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, had released in theatres on March 8. The film directed by Luv Ranjan starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. TJMM is now all set to be dropped on Netflix! The film produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films will be streaming on the OTT platform from May 3 at 12am. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Complicated Love Saga' Is More Gloss, Less Entertainment!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar On Netflix

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)