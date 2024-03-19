Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and other team members recently came together to celebrate the completion of the upcoming film Ul Jalool Ishq. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a wrap-up party at his residence on Sunday. Now, Fatima has shared a glimpse of the 'fun night with the crew'. In the first picture, Fatima poses with Manish, Vijay, and Tamannaah Bhatia. In another pic, she poses with Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah. The photos are proof that they all had fun. Ul Jalool Ishq: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrap Up Shooting of Manish Malhotra’s Film; Designer-Turned-Producer Shares Pics From Sets.

Inside Ul Jalool Ishq's Wrap-Up Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

