UT 69 features Raj Kundra in the leading role. The film marks real-life incidents of the businessman’s days spent in Arthur Road Jail. Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to X and shared a post lauding her husband’s acting skills and hailed Shahnawaz Ali directorial as ‘Entertaining’. She wrote, “#UT69 celebrates the human spirit and shows how one can turn adversities into strength.” Shilpa even mentioned, “It’s a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor you are a natural!” UT69 Movie Review: Raj Kundra's Prison Saga is a Self-Pitying Vanity Experiment.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Hails UT 69

My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you ♥️🧿🌈 Many people go through hardships… some become cynical, some bitter, & some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have… pic.twitter.com/5v7qDrhEON — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)