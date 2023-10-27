Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has unveiled another motion poster of UT69, a week before his film’s release in theatres. He can be seen struggling around the indecent crowd of people smoking and throwing stuff as they are lined up to use the basic amenities. For the unversed, UT69 is Raj Kundra’s biopic and also reveals the challenges he faced during his time in Arthur Road jail. It is all set to release in theatres on November 3. UT69: Raj Kundra Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Life Inside the Jail in His Upcoming Biopic; Says, 'I Can’t Explain the Pain'.

Raj Kundra's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)