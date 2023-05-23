Citadel star Varun Dhawan took to his social media and gave fans a way to de-tan one's body. The actor shared few pics and a video online in which he could be seen shirtless and cleaning his 'dirty tans' with the help of ice cubes. In the clip, we get to see the lad dipping his legs in chilled bucket full of ice. Seems like that's how VD usually treats his tanned body. To note, ice cubes also reduce muscle pain. Citadel: Varun Dhawan Looks Handsome in Cobalt Blue and Sand Coloured Cargo Pants with T-shirt and Blazer at Premiere of Prime Video Series (View Pic).

Varun Dhawan Says Bye to 'Dirty Tans':

