For those wondering why Gopi Bahu washed Ahem’s laptop in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, there’s an answer. Gopi Bahu finally reveals the reason behind why she washed her husband’s laptop in the show in the couple’s latest parody ad, which has left the internet in splits. This was a moment that had viewers puzzled and led to the creation of many memes. While the original show had a dominating husband, Ahem, and his subdued wife, Gopi Bahu, the ad flips the script. Gopi is no longer taking any nonsense from Ahem; instead, she delivers some witty responses and—cue drumroll—even admits that she deliberately washed his laptop! This unexpected twist left netizens in splits, with many saying they can finally live in peace! Watch the trending Instagram reel below and see how netizens reacted to it. Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video).

Gopi Bahu and Ahem Parody Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social Media Dissect (@socialmediadissect)

Gopi Bahu Reveals Why She Washed Ahem’s Laptop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAUGHTYWORLD (@naughtyworld)

Netizens React to Gopi Bahu and Ahem's Parody Ad

Netizens Reactions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)