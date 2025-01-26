Choreographer Remo D’Souza, along with a few other celebrities, recently received threat mails, prompting an ongoing investigation. Despite the unsettling incident, the acclaimed choreographer sought solace at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Remo shared a glimpse of his spiritual journey on Instagram, where he is seen taking a sacred dip in the Ganga and seeking blessings. In his post, he added the hashtag #HarHarGange, reflecting the divine essence of his visit. ‘It’s False’: Remo D’Souza’s Wife Lizelle D’Souza Denies Reports of Death Threats, Reveals Receiving Spam Emails on Their Company ID Regarding Something Else.

Remo D’Souza in Prayagraj

