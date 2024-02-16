Vicky Kaushal sustained an injury on the sets of his upcoming movie Chhava during an intense action sequence, yet his determination remains unwavering. A recent video highlighted his resilience as he continued to work out despite the pain. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky shared a glimpse of his steadfast dedication to fitness. In the video, clad in gym attire with a visible plaster from his recent injury, he persevered through his workout routine despite evident discomfort. Accompanying the video was a motivational quote he penned, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." Vicky Kaushal Looks Intense As He Flaunts His Massy Physique, See ‘Chhava’ Actor’s Latest Instagram Pic Here!.

Vicky Kaushal's IG Post:

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

