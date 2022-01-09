Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their one month of togetherness today (January 7). On this very special day, the couple showered love on each other by sharing unseen clicks on social media. Well, after Kat's mushy post, Vicky also dropped a new picture from the duo's wedding sangeet in which both of them can be seen dancing their hearts out. He captioned the image as, "Forever to go!." Indeed, made for each other!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

