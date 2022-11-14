Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Bhediya that is slated to be released on November 25. A video from its promotions in Jaipur is going viral in which Varun is seen helping a female fan who fainted during the event. The actor reportedly stalled the event for a while in order to stabilize her condition by offering her water. Bhediya: Salman Khan Promotes Varun Dhawan's Next by Turning Into a 'Werewolf' (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan Helping A Female Fan During Bhediya Event

