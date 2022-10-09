Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha had cold figures during the weekday but interestingly the film's collection showed a rise on the second Saturday. The film's collection now stands at a total of Rs 65 crore. Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Week 1: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Film Stands at a Total of Rs 58.57 Crore.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Week 2 Update:

#VikramVedha gathers momentum on [second] Sat [+55.12%], after a dip on Fri... #Mumbai and #DelhiUP continue to dominate, while mass circuits remain dull... [Week 2] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.94 cr. Total: ₹ 65.04 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/TzyKVHIfU4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)