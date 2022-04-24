Hrithik Roshan is all set to be starred as the fierce Vedha in the upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Last evening, the actor shared a picture and it gave a glimpse of his avatar as Vedha. Netizens are going gaga over his latest look and some even declared him as the ‘most handsome man in the world’. Take a look at some of the comments dropped by fans over Hrithik’s latest post that he captioned as ‘Calm over chaos #channelingvedha’. Hrithik Roshan Unleashes His Inner Vikram Vedha As He Poses for a Hot Picture.

Hrithik Roshan

We Just Can’t Deny

Hrithik Roshan sir, most handsome man in the world, always love you❤️..#VikramVedha #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/TpYIjBKzvw — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 24, 2022

Greek God

Greek God for a reason ♥️ — Hrithik Fan Shivam 🇮🇳 (@ShivamsinghHF) April 23, 2022

VEDHA

Loving the Vedha Look Hrithik 😊 Your biggest Fiji Indian fan in Melbourne Australia is counting down the days till he see's you back on the big screen 😉 — Daniel Prakash (@iDanPrakash) April 23, 2022

Hotness Alert

Hot as ever😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘 — 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐚ⱽᵉᵉʳᵃ'ˢ♡ (@Medusa__23) April 23, 2022

The Best

Love you champ legend Megastar unstoppable 🔥❤️👏👑 Greek god 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9eM2cWHpfs — Rahul Aryan🇮🇳 (@VishalB00884678) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)