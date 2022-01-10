Actor Vir Das has tested positive for COVID-19 and the actor-comedian has took to Instagram and penned a note to inform fans. He wrote "Right. I've tested positive for Covid 19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative. 9m too Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I'm seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I'd choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt. Also...new pillows are overrated. Old pillows, they know you and your whole body. You ever shoved a memory pillow between your knees? It's a core workout. You want abs or a nap? You ever shoved an old pillow between your knees? All the best parts of you are reunited and comfy.

Check Out Vir Das' Instagram Post Below:

