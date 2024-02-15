Action star Sidharth Malhotra takes aim in a new poster for the upcoming action-thriller Yodha, following the film's innovative mid-air poster drop. The striking image portrays Malhotra wielding a gun with a determined expression as an aircraft soars overhead. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha has overcome several delays and is now set for a grand release on March 15. FYI, the teaser of the film arrives on February 19. Yodha Poster Out: Sidharth Malhotra Unveils Gravity-Defying FIRST Look; Teaser for Upcoming Action Film To Be Out on February 19 (Watch Video).

Yodha's New Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

