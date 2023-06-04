Good day for Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box-office collection shows Rs 12.69 crore. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, the film 'witnesses healthy growth on Day 2'. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and revolves around a married couple (Played by Sara and Vicky) who are heading for a divorce because they feel their marriage has become stagnant. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Rom- Com Garners Rs 5.49 Crore on the Opening Day in India!.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The *national… pic.twitter.com/NrDBAnJ7xi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2023

