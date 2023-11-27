The OTT release of the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is scheduled for December 2, 2023 on JioCinema. The film was released in theaters on June 2, and emerged as a sleeper hit by earning grossed Rs 116 crore at box office worldwide. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the story of the movie revolves around a married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Arrive on JioCinema:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)