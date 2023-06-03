Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit the theaters on June 2. On Day 1 of its release, as per Taran Adarsh, the film had a decent box office opening and garnered Rs 5.49 crore in India. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and revolves around a married couple (Played by Sara and Vicky) who are heading for a divorce because they feel their marriage has become stagnant. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Song ‘Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega’: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Share Crackling Chemistry in This Catchy Number (Watch Video).

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1… Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] ₹ 2 cr start… Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push… Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. #India biz. The… pic.twitter.com/tFhk996o6Y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2023

