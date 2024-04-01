Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was released in theatres in June 2023, received mixed reactions from the audience. It has been nearly nine months since this rom-com made its theatrical debut, yet it has not been made available on digital platforms. According to the latest reports, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer will soon be arriving on an OTT platform. It is reported that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will stream on JioCinema from April 5. However, neither the makers of the film nor the streaming platform have made any official announcement. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch!

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke On JioCinema

Finally!! After a long wait of 10 months, #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke gets an OTT release date!! Premieres on @JioCinema this Friday, 5th April!! pic.twitter.com/MtiCYYhKDx — BINGED (@Binged_) April 1, 2024

