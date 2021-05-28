The official announcement was made by Big Hit Music on their social media platform Weverse. The statement read, "We would like to express our appreciation to all ARMY for the incredible love and support you have shown for 'Butter', the new digital single by BTS. To provide all fans with even more diverse ways to enjoy the music of BTS, we have prepared a remix version of 'Butter'."

Check Out The Tweets Here:

It further read, "'Butter (Hotter Remix)' will exude a feel that’s delightfully different from the original song’s bright and lively mood. We hope 'Butter (Hotter Remix)' and its new take on the inimitable charm of BTS will fill your entire day with sizzling energy."

Some New Pics Of The Band:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)