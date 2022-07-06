Grammy-winning guitarist Carlos Santana reportedly collapsed on stage during his concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan. Several pictures and videos from the event have been posted online by concert goers in which the veteran guitarist can been seen wheeled off stage by medical team. Carlos was performing his song “Joy” when he passed on stage.

Carlos Santana Attended By Medical Team

#BREAKING Carlos Santana being treated by EMS after a “serious medical emergency” at #pineknob - audience asked to leave - and pray. pic.twitter.com/kdqd5yDxK7 — Amy Lange (@langeamyFOX2) July 6, 2022

He was just playing Joy :( #CarlosSantana really hope to hear good news pic.twitter.com/iiKksmSHoR — Salvador (@Saa_Gas) July 6, 2022

Veteran Guitarist Been Wheeled Off Stage

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

Video From Pine Knob Music Theatre

At @pineknob #carlossantana having to sit down on the stage right before they stopped the show. Glad he seems ok now pic.twitter.com/6tcAo4i0wQ — Josh Winters (@JoshWin30343499) July 6, 2022

